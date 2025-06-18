Summer has arrived, bringing with it sunny days and the urge to cool off at local pools and beaches. As residents across New York look to enjoy the outdoors, a growing lifeguard shortage threatens to disrupt these seasonal pastimes.

With fewer certified lifeguards available, some public swimming areas may face reduced hours, limited access, or even temporary closures, potentially changing how communities spend their summer days.

We are feeling the heat right here in our backyard.

The City of Kingston Parks and Recreation Department has put out a call looking for Lifeguards to staff their public pools and beaches this summer. The department posted on their Facebook page yesterday, addressing the shortage, and encouraging those interested to apply.

It's not just here in the Hudson Valley, it's a statewide and nationwide problem.

Across New York City, municipal pools and beaches started the season with only a fraction of the necessary lifeguards, just about one-third of the 1,400 positions needed.

In response, Governor Hochul authorized pay raises up to $22/hour in downstate regions, and lowered the minimum age to 15 to attract more candidates.

Even with higher pay and lowered age requirements, recruitment remains tough. For many residents, this means fewer options for safe, supervised swimming just as the hottest months roll in. If you’re planning to dive into summer, be sure to check ahead because your favorite spot might be a little short-staffed.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Lifeguard in the City of Kingston, apply online today by going to kingston-ny.gov.