New Law Would Force NY Bars to Put Lids on Drinks

Pretty soon, drinking out at a bar may be a very different experience in New York.

A state lawmaker from western New York is pushing a bill that would require bars and nightspots to offer protective lids on drinks.

According to ABC News in Buffalo, Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard is leading the effort after a local county resolution failed last year. She says the proposal will go to Albany and she hopes lawmakers there will pass it. According to the lawmaker, one out of thirteen students who go out to bars is reportedly getting drugged, which is a staggering statistic.

Right now, the proposal would mean any bar or club would have to offer a lid if a customer wants one. Supporters say it’s a small step that could make evenings out safer, especially for young people and anyone who goes out with friends.

Law Already Passed in California

California has already passed a similar law aimed at preventing drink tampering. Starting July 1, bars and nightclubs across the state must have drink lids available for customers who ask for them.

That law applies to places with a Type 48 license, the kind of license most bars and clubs carry in California. It builds on earlier safety measures that already require bars to offer drink-spiking test kits and post a sign that says, “Don’t get roofied! Drink lids and drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details.”

Under the California rules, a bar doesn’t have to put a lid on every drink. The lid just has to be available when someone asks. Bars are allowed to charge a small fee for them, helping to cover the costs of the measure.

Critics Skeptical of Proposed Law

Bar owners in other states have pushed back on providing lids to customers. They say the measure hurts small businesses and argue that keeping lids that fit every kind of glass can be tricky and add cost, even if safety is the priority.

St. Jean Tard says she’s willing to talk with bar owners about ways to help with costs, but her priority is protecting people. “We need to put people over money,” she said.

The proposed New York law still has to get through committee hearings and votes in both the Assembly and Senate. If it passes, asking for a lid could become law later this year.