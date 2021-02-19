LEGOLAND Announces It Will Officially Open

It's official. LEGOLAND New York will be opening soon.

The massive 150-acre theme park in Goshen has been a hive of activity over the past few months as finishing touches are being put on various rides and attractions. A LEGO-themed hotel is also being constructed that will allow guests to stay on site. The park, which was originally scheduled to open on July 4, 2020 was forced to postpone its plans after the pandemic halted construction.

Governor Cuomo announced this week that theme parks would be allowed to open under new regulations, causing LEGOLAND to release the following statement.

We are thrilled with Governor Cuomo's announcement for the reopening of family attractions, including outdoor theme parks. This means LEGOLAND New York Resort will be able to celebrate its grand opening this season as planned.

Matt Besterman from LEGOLAND says that since the park was still being built during the global pandemic, architects were able to incorporate social distancing and other safety measures into their design. Technology will allow guests to take advantage of hands-free tickets and touchless payments throughout the park. The hotel will also feature virtual assistants in each room that will use voice commands to do everything from ordering more towels to getting room service.

While the park has promised to open this year, an exact opening date is still yet to be determined.

Our first priority is always the health, safety and security of our guests and our team. We are awaiting further guidance from New York State on specific safety and operating procedures, which we will follow alongside all federal and local health and safety guidelines.

LEGOLAND officials say that they will share more specific details about the grand opening celebration soon.

In the meantime, you can be a part of the LEGOLAND experience by giving the park's enormous red dinosaur a proper name.