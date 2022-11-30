Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue.

There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.

One furniture store with a huge history in the Hudson Valley and New York City area has announced that it will be shutting down, although it may just be temporary.

The Vision Times talked with Derek Teel from Huffman Koos in Middletown who revealed that the Hudson Valley location will likely shut down in February or March, but said it's a misconception that the business is folding. Teel says that guests have been speculating whether the store would be closing, and while it will be shutting its doors in early 2023, the business will continue.

Teel says that Huffman Koos is simply "re-allocating the property" and its corporate location in Fairfield, New Jersey will continue to operate. The rep says the current building is in need of work and the furniture store is working on finding a future upstate New York location.

Huffman Koos has been selling furniture in the New York and New Jersey area since the 1970s. The company eventually went bankrupt in 2004 and was taken over by a larger furniture chain. In 2017, Huffman Koos renovated most of its stores to help extinguish its image of being a clearance furniture store and focus on more "high-end" inventory.

