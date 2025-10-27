Family Selling Legendary Hudson Valley Watering Hole After 80 Years

An iconic Hudson Valley bar that has gained legendary status in the world of rock and roll is up for sale after being family-run for nearly 80 years.

The Sullivan County watering hole has been welcoming locals and visitors for generations. A required pit stop for many concertgoers, this legendary spot is up for sale after being family-owned for three generations, marking the end of an era in the Hudson Valley.

Hector’s Inn in Bethel, New York first opened its doors in 1949. Since then, the Hector family has been pouring drinks and serving food just a short drive from the original Woodstock festival grounds. What started as a small family-run tavern turned into one of the most recognizable landmarks in Sullivan County. For decades, it’s been a gathering place for everyone from farmers and bikers to concertgoers and curious tourists.

The Original Woodstock Watering Hole

The story of Hector’s is forever tied to the summer of 1969. When hundreds of thousands of people flooded the area for the Woodstock Music & Art Fair, owner Jerry Hector was right in the middle of it all. With roads jammed and crowds stretching for miles, he reportedly sold beer straight out of the back of his car to thirsty concertgoers making their way to the festival grounds. It was a move that turned Hector’s Inn into part of Woodstock lore, earning it the nickname “the original Woodstock watering hole.”

In the years since, the bar has continued to welcome fans headed to concerts and the museum at Bethel Woods, offering a whole new generation of music lovers a place to drink up and soak in the history of the famed Woodstock festival.

Iconic Woodstock Festival Landmark Up For Sale

The property, listed for $490,000, includes a full bar, kitchen, outdoor stage, and upstairs apartments. It’s being offered by R.J. Katz Realty, which calls it a “rare opportunity” to own one of the Hudson Valley’s most famous bars. The listing doesn’t explain why the family is finally stepping away, only noting that it’s “time to retire.”

Whatever the reason, locals know this sale is more than just a change of ownership. Hector’s Inn has been woven into the story of the Hudson Valley for nearly eight decades. Here's hoping the next owners will decide to carry the torch and keep the spirit of Woodstock alive at this very special landmark.