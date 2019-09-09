Last Chance for Hudson River Craft Beer Fest Tickets
It is going to be another great week on The Boris and Robyn Show. We are getting ready for the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival this Saturday, Sept. 14 at Riverfront Park in Beacon, and we will be giving you the chance to win tickets. Just make sure you are listening every morning this week at 7:45. We will play the ever popular Beer or No Beer for your chance to score the tickets.
We also have lots of cool guests this week. We'll kick off the week with a visit from Dr. Love who will talk about men's health. And Larry from Millhouse Brewing will be here with the folks from Sparrow's Nest. They've collaborated on a brand new beer that they will be bringing to the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival, but we'll get to taste it first. Attorney Jonna Spilbor will be here on Thursday, plus Tim from Half Time will be in on Tuesday with our Beer of the Week.
Plus, up to the minute traffic and news, rock news, the stoner report, and much more. It's all happening this week on The Boris and Robyn Show. Thanks for listening.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
BONUS VIDEO