Last Chance for Hudson River Craft Beer Fest Tickets

It is going to be another great week on The Boris and Robyn Show. We are getting ready for the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival this Saturday, Sept. 14 at Riverfront Park in Beacon, and we will be giving you the chance to win tickets. Just make sure you are listening every morning this week at 7:45. We will play the ever popular Beer or No Beer for your chance to score the tickets.

We also have lots of cool guests this week. We'll kick off the week with a visit from Dr. Love who will talk about men's health. And Larry from Millhouse Brewing will be here with the folks from Sparrow's Nest. They've collaborated on a brand new beer that they will be bringing to the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival, but we'll get to taste it first. Attorney Jonna Spilbor will be here on Thursday, plus Tim from Half Time will be in on Tuesday with our Beer of the Week.

Plus, up to the minute traffic and news, rock news, the stoner report, and much more. It's all happening this week on The Boris and Robyn Show. Thanks for listening.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: