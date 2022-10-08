If you are anything like me going out to dinner means ordering something you love and knowing it is going to be served to you more delicious than you ever could have made it at home for yourself. Welcome to the Hudson Valley Restaurant Steak Trail.

Steak is my go-to restaurant meal when I am treating myself to a good dinner out. We eat a lot of steak at my house, my husband has awesome grilling skills. But honestly, there is just something amazing about a steak ordered in a restaurant where the chef knows what they are doing with a cut of beef. Add in those specialty sauces and fresh herbs some chose to use and there is no topping a restaurant steak no matter how good you can grill.

Where to Get a Steak Dinner Near Newburgh, NY

Poughkeepsie Steakhouse via Facebook Poughkeepsie Steakhouse via Facebook loading...

I can't claim to have eaten at all of the restaurants I put on this list of places to grab a great steak around the Hudson Valley, but I do know people who have recommended the ones I haven't been to yet.

Map of Steak Restaurants around the Hudson River via Google Map of Steak Restaurants around the Hudson River via Google loading...

I can personally vouch for the steak at Garvan's in New Paltz. It is my go-to order with their pork chop running a close second. The flavor they manage to infuse into their grilled ribeye will have you wanting to order two so you can take one home.

If you are looking for something less formal and hope to go to a national chain then I can also vouch for the hand-cut steaks at Texas Roadhouse. Again the pork chop is a close second but if you haven't had a Roadhouse Steak you have to try it when you venture out on the Hudson Valley Steak Trail.

Where to Get a Steak Dinner Near Poughkeepsie, NY

Full disclosure I made this list in order to have a date night restaurant list for 2023 but I think I may have to get started before the end of 2022 because at this rate it might be the end of next summer before I get to them all.

The Hudson Valley Steak Restaurant Trail

