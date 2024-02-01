Hudson Valley Consignment Shop Celebrating 12 Years of Success

Past N Perfect is a ladies consignment boutique in Pleasant Valley, NY.

Its always great to see small area businesses that have been successful, celebrating anniversaries. We recently covered the 20th anniversary of Madison's Pizza Cafe in Pleasant Valley, and now another business in the same town is also celebrating an anniversary.

Originally established in 1982, Past N Perfect has served the Hudson Valley area for over 30 years with the finest in consigned clothes and accessories. Current owner Lynne McCarthy purchased the business in 2012 and renovated it. The boutique features a wide selection of unique items, ranging from vintage to contemporary. You'll find accessories and jewelry from the big designer labels such as Armani, Chanel, Coach, Dooney & Burke, DKNY, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Fendi.

Past N Perfect Celebrates 12 Years

Lynne McCarthy took to social media this week to show thanks for 12 years in business.

Today celebrates 12 years owning this fine shop. It’s been challenging at times. Tears of frustration and tears of joy. As always I am eternally grateful for the support from my family and friends but would not be here today if it weren’t for the outstanding group of ladies, past and present that assist me, and my devoted customers and consignors. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Lynne

Many friends and loyal customers chimed in on the Past N Perfect Facebook post with beautiful messages, congratulating McCarthy on 12 years and wishing her many more years of success.

Bev Mann Doppel wished the beautiful store many more years of success.

Kathy Lenhert Duncal remembered Lynne McCarthy's dream of one day opening a consignment shop.

Darlene Polidoro praised the friendly staff.

Marybeth Marchant talked about the joy she experiences at the absolute best consignment shop.

Congrats to Lynne McCarthy on 12 years at Past N Perfect. Here's to many more!

