A popular Irish festival held during Labor Day weekend for the past 18 years has been canceled due to COVID-19.

On Monday, officials announced the 19th annual Hooley on the Hudson Irish festival in Kingston will not take place on Sunday, Sept. 6, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

"We want to thank the city of Kingston, our vendors, sponsors and ever-faithful Irish community—past, present and future—for sticking with us through thick and thin," AOH Vice President Bill Kearney said in a press release. "We look forward to the 2021 St. Patrick's Parade, and we will be ready for the best 2021 Hooley."

Members of the Ulster County Ancient Order of Hibernians met on Thursday and made teh decision to cancel the annual event after weighing all the options, officials say.

Kearney added that with all the uncertainty and concerns about the safety of vendors, sponsors and the public, members agreed it was best to put the festival off until next year.