Fitness in the Digital World

In today's digital age, it is easier than ever to stay in shape and get workout plans with the help of different fitness apps and websites. For some, the options can be overwhelming, confusing, and people end up giving up before they've even started.

That's where Fitness Trainer Kyle Gillies come in.

This week on In Touch, we spoke with Kyle Gillis, owner of Kyles Functional Fitness. We discussed how Kyle got involved in fitness, some of the services he offers, and how Kyle focuses on creating a personalized and comfortable workout experience for anyone, regardless of skill level or experience.



Individualized Workouts

Kyle's Functional Fitness focuses on providing personalized training to improve overall health and fitness through functional movement. Kyle’s classes emphasize helping individuals of all fitness levels achieve their goals by integrating strength, mobility, and endurance training.

His specialties include one-on-one coaching, fitness assessments, and customized workout plans to enhance physical performance and overall well-being for his clients.

Kyle serves a wide range of clientele in Northern Dutchess County, an area where he says may be a bit under-served when it comes to options for health and fitness.

"I feel like Southern Duchess has a bit more when it comes to fitness, so Northern Dutchess may be a bit neglected when it comes to access to fitness training. I think it's a good spot to offer that kind of service." Gillis said.

It is important to Kyle that his classes are individualized to each client, no matter health history or fitness background, Kyle is determined to find a workout that works for you.

"For the home training 1 on 1 classes, I have a health questionnaire people fill out beforehand, it goes through their background, what they've done before, so we go from there. I tailor it to what their needs are, what their past injuries have been, and any health issues they want to work past." Kyle told In Touch.

If you or someone you know is interested in signing up for a class, contact Kyle Gillis: kylesfunctionalfitness@gmail.com