You don't have to travel far to stay in one of the most popular Airbnb homes from 2020. As a matter of fact you don't even have to leave the Hudson Valley to stay in a place rated on of Airbnb Most like homes on Airbnb's Instagram in 2020. Turns out this unique and well liked home is located in Kingston.

Grad a friend and get ready to spend your next weekend off in a converted 19th century school house. You are sure to have fun and learn to relax in this thoughtfully laid out 2000 square foot getaway. It has two bedrooms plus plus a third bedroom in a cottage located next to the house. It has two full baths and a modern kitchen plus Memorial Day to the end of September you can enjoy the saltwater pool.

Central air and heat make it a great place year round so if you summer is already booked think about next fall or winter. It comes with lots of extras including Apple TV and Netflix. Pets aren't welcome due to allergies but you and your weekend guest are invited all year long.

