Kingston Outdoor Farmers Market Opens Saturday

The last couple of months have been anything but normal. We have never faced a pandemic like this, at least not in our lifetimes. But there is one thing that is still happening, and that is the opening of Hudson Valley Farmers Markets.

The Kingston Outdoor Farmers Market will officially open this Saturday, May 9, at the County Courthouse parking lot on Wall and John Streets. Experts say that local farmers markets are one of the safest ways to do your shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. And social distancing rules will be in place, including pre-ordering, signs, chalk and tape guides. Vendors will be wearing masks, and they ask that you do the same.

If it's fresh and local produce and foods that you are craving, the Kingston Outdoor farmers Market is the place to be, For all the information about the market, including a list of social distance rules, visit the website or the event facebook page.

