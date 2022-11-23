Kingston, NY Musician To Play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Hudson Valley has a few reasons to be Thankful this Thanksgiving season.

First of all, we just learned that Wappingers Falls native and soccer superstar Tyler Adams was announced as the captain of the United States Men's National Soccer team. That's a huge feat in itself, however, Adams is the captain as the US men's team plays in the World Cup for the first time in several years.

Talented Hudson Valley

So, yeah we can brag around the Thanksgiving table that we're home to a famous athlete. And we can add musicians to that brag list. The Kingston City School district announced this week that 11th grader, Kaitlyn Cardis, will be featured in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. She was selected to play with Macy's Great American Marching Band.

Kingston City School District wrote on Facebook:

Congratulations to Kaitlyn Cardis, a Grade 11 student in the KHS Tiger Band, who has been selected to play her piccolo in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade as part of The Macy's Great American Marching Band! To be selected for this honor, students from all over the country submitted auditions showcasing their musical and marching talents.

2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Line-Up

Cardis will join several different marching bands across the country as they play for millions of tuning from all over the United States. Other performers include Dionne Warwick, Sean Paul, Big Time Rush, Jordin Sparks, Cam, and many more.

Don't miss Hudson Valley's own Kaitlyn Cardis in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning November 24th at 9 am on NBC.

