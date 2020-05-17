Kingston Mayor Updates Residents on COVID-19

Kingston Mayor, Steve Noble has provided updates for residents regarding COVID-19.

As of Friday, May 15, Kingston has 98 confirmed "active" cases of COVID-19. Kingston's COVID-19 dashboard has updated information including, total confirmed cases, recovered, and fatalities.

Rite Aid on Flatbush Avenue in Kingston is now taking appointments for free drive-through COVID-19 testing.

In terms of reopening, Mayor Steve Noble has announced the second phase of the City of Kingston Economic Recovery Plan will go into effect starting Monday, May 18. Phase 2 of the plan includes temporary layoffs of 10 part-time and 9 full-time staff through July 31, 2020, cross eight City departments, including the Assessor's Office, Building Safety, City Clerk's Office, Civil Service, Comptroller's Office, DPW, Parks & Recreation, and the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Mayor Noble said:

We have worked hard over the years to place the City in a strong fiscal position, which has allowed us to weather the initial financial impact of this pandemic.Now is the time to make hard decisions to overcome this unprecedented challenge and embark on our path to economic recovery. To date, we have been able to maintain all essential City services, but the full extent of the pandemic's impact has not yet been realized. It is critical that over the next few months we continue to exercise strong fiscal oversight and advocate with our federal representatives for funding for Kingston and its sister cities across the country

In addition, the City of Kingston Water Department has extended the waiving of late fees/penalties on water bills through June 9. Also, all summer programming has been canceled, including camps, sports leagues, and group classes.

