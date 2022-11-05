After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!

Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.

Moving Never Goes as Planned

If you have ever planned to move from one place to another, you already know that moving never goes the way you think it will, something always gets in the way!!! I've moved many times and something always happens! Just imagine how many things could get in the way when trying to move a business. Back when our friends at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced they were moving from the Hudson Valley Mall to a new building, they were hoping to have the move completed by August, but as I mentioned things never go as planned and something always gets in the way...LOL! Back in August, they announced on Facebook that, "Due to various delays and supply issues, we will need to postpone the opening of our new location."

C&C Unisex Hair Design in Kingston, New York Opens New Location

C&C Hair Design has FINALLY completed its move out of the Hudson Valley mall and is ready for clients to experience its new salon according to a post on their Facebook page. The post said, "The doors are finally open! C&C Unisex is officially ready to welcome clients into our new salon at Kingswood!" Their new salon is located on the second floor of the new building at 1204 Ulster Avenue in Kingston, NY. To find the salon they recommend "using the upper parking lot, following the driveway to the left of the building, and enter through the covered walkway."

Another Buiness Leave Once Popular Mall

The announcement that the salon was leaving the Hudson VAlley mall didn't come as a surprise to most as the mall itself has lost numerous big-name stores over the years. With stores like Best Buy, and JCPenny already leaving, and only a few stores left, it was just a matter of time before C&C Hair Design was going to have to make a business move. The good news is that the move shouldn't inconvenience clients at all as their new salon isn't far from the old one.

For more information on the new salon check them out online here.

