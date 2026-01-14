A second arrest has been made in connection to the New Year's Day fire on a Catskill Mountain Railroad Company train near Kingston Plaza around 3 a.m.

The Kingston Police Department Wednesday, January 14, announced the arrest of James A. Adelman, 29, of Accord. Adelman was arrested January 11 and charged with:

Felony third-degree Criminal Mischief

Misdemeanor fifth-degree Arson

According to police, while investigating the January 1, 2026 fire involving the Catskill Mountain Railroad locomotive in Kingston, it was determined that the fire was set in the cab of the locomotive 400.

Police have stated they do not believe the Catskill Mountain Railroad was directly targeted.

Adelman was issued an appearance ticket to return to Kingston City Court.

On January 5, John J. Dwyer, 25, of Kingston was arrested and charged in connection with the fire. Dwyer faces the same charges as Adelman.

According to the City of Kingston Fire Department Facebook, Firefighters arrived on scene and worked for about two hours to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kingston Fire Department Fire Investigation Division.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the City of Kingston Police Department by emailing detectives@kingston-ny.gov or calling 845 331-8404.