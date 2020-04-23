Kingston Baseball Player in Lockdown With Three Cubs Teammates

The Hudson Valley's Zach Short is having more fun staying at home than we are.

The Kingston High School graduate is currently in Arizona, living with Cubs players Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and Dakota Mekkes. While waiting to see if there will be a baseball season this year, the players are spending all of their time together working out, training and hosting their very own podcast from a house they've dubbed "The Compound."

Infield Chatter caught up with the four players this week to find out what's actually been going on inside "The Compound."

When hotels started shutting down in mid-March and teams began sending players back from Arizona, Happ decided to invite his fellow teammates to stay and wait out the lockdown together.

Besides keeping themselves busy staying fit, the four players host a podcast and post video updates of their daily workouts. What started out as something to do out of boredom has become something they call a "tiny replacement" for the fun that comes with the game of baseball.

Short says that if they all continue to stay socially distant, "we will get back to normal sooner than later." That message was echoed by his three teammates who all stressed how important it is to stay home right now. The fact that these players are keeping a healthy perspective on delaying the game they love so much is something that will hopefully inspire others. If we all stay the course, we'll eventually be able to safely go on with our lives... and play baseball again.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: