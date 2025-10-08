Kickstart Lynne’s Heart Benefit Set for Dutchess County Legislator

Benefit to raise funds for Lynne Miele-Versaci and her ongoing battle with congenital heart disease.

According to a GoFundMe set up by John Burton and Cherilyn Ann, a fundraiser benefit for Lynne Miele-Versaci is set to take place in Poughkeepsie. More than a dedicated public servant—she’s a mother, a loyal friend, a passionate advocate, and a tireless representative of Wappingers Falls, NY, in the County Legislature.

Known for her compassion and commitment to her community, Lynne has always put

others first. This is just a glimpse into the heart of a person that

gives more than she receives.

Now, she faces the greatest challenge of her life. Since birth, Lynne has lived with serious heart conditions: congenital heart disease, an

aneurysm of the thoracic aorta, and stenosis of the pulmonic valve.

She has managed these life-threatening issues for decades with courage and grace, but time has caught up.

Doctors have told Lynne that she now needs extensive and expensive surgery to repair her heart. This procedure is critical to her health, but it also means she will be out of work for an extended period, which will put financial strain on her day-to-day needs. Even as she prepares for this daunting journey, Lynne remains the same strong spirit we’ve always known and loved. Now she needs the support of the community she’s served so faithfully. This is a time to rally around a woman who’s always stood up for others — with hope, help, love, and heart.

Kickstart Lynne's Heart benefit Kickstart Lynne's Heart benefit loading...

Kickstart Lynne's Heart Sunday, October 12 in Poughkeepsie

Event will take place this Sunday, Oct. 12 at Hudson Valley Pickleball and Golf located at 1895 South Rd in Poughkeepsie, NY from 11am to 8pm. Live music along with motorcycles and cars plus food, cash bar, raffles, tournaments, contests.

BAND LINE UP:

GINGERS REVENGE: 11:00-12:15

PANDEMONIUM: 12:45-2:00

SUCKAPUNCH: 2:30-3:45

JUKEBOX JUNKIES: 4:15-5:30

CIRCLE 65: 6:00-7:30

ACOUSTIC ACTS:

NATASHA B DUO: 12:15-12:45

BIANCA & JEFF: 2:00-2:30

JENNIE ANGEL: 3:45-4:15

BIG ANG & TRISH PALLO: 5:30-6:00

HURRICANE ANNIE: 7:30-8:00

