With long commutes and travel times, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you're short on time.

As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go. KFC is planning on introducing a tasty new menu item to all New York state locations very soon.

Plus, the fast food franchise plans on bringing back two fan-favorites to restaurants everywhere.

KFC in the Hudson Valley

KFC has Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Newburgh, New Windsor, Carmel, Elmsford, Fishkill, Monroe, Hopewell Junction, Mount Vernon, Kingston ,White Plains, West Nyack, Port Chester, Peekskill, West Haverstraw. Nanuet, New Rochelle, and Monticello.

New York Gets the KFC Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap

Parade reports that a leaked Instagram post says that KFC will debut the Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap to all locations November 12. The website says the chicken chain will also bring back the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap and Classic Chicken Wrap.

The KFC Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap features "an extra crispy tender and KFC's signature mac & cheese, made with a three-cheese blend", says Parade.

All New, 700+ Calorie Burrito Comes to New York Taco Bells

The Street reports that Taco Bell has added the Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito to their New York and nationwide locations.

Fast Food Post describes the new, gut-busting monstrosity as "marinated, grilled steak, potatoes, chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and three-cheese blend, all wrapped up inside a warm flour tortilla, with more three-cheese blend and bacon grilled on top."