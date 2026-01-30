Celebrate Love And Laughter With Kevin Farley This February

Kevin Farley is set for two Valentine's Day theme shows in Poughkeepsie.

Kevin P. Farley is an American actor, comedian, writer, and director with a career spanning over three decades. He is recognized for his roles in comedy films and television, as well as his work as a stand-up comedian and for being the younger brother of the late comedian Chris Farley.

Farley is known for his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and he has a strong presence in the Hudson Valley comedy scene, particularly at Laugh It Up Comedy

Comedy Performances in the Hudson Valley

Laugh It Up Comedy Club (Poughkeepsie): Farley is a frequent headliner at this venue, frequently performing as part of his national tour. He was scheduled to perform there in August 2025.

Fundraising: He has previously headlined "Laughingstock," an annual comedy event at Laugh It Up that raises funds for local Hudson Valley charities, including Dutchess Outreach and the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

Acting and Film Career

Film Roles: Farley has appeared in numerous comedy films, including Black Sheep (1996) with his brother Chris, The Waterboy (1998) with Adam Sandler, Dirty Work (1998), Joe Dirt 2 (2015), and Crowning Jules.

Leading Roles: He played the lead role of "Michael Malone" in the 2008 political parody An American Carol.

Television: He is well-known for his role as "Doug Linus" on the MTV sitcom 2gether. He has made guest appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rules of Engagement, Just Shoot Me!, and Superstore.

Voice Acting: He provided voices for characters on the Netflix animated show F is for Family.

Stand-Up Comedy and Other Work

Stand-Up: Farley tours nationally as a stand-up comedian, performing at venues like The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, and The Improv. He has a Drybar Comedy special.

Behind the Camera: He directed and co-wrote the 2011 film Hollywood & Wine and directed the 2013 Paranormal Movie.

Documentary: He co-executive produced the 2015 documentary I Am Chris Farley, which chronicles the life of his brother.

Podcast: He hosts a podcast titled "Kevin Farley on the Road".

Personal Life

Background: Born in Madison, Wisconsin, to Thomas and Mary Anne Farley.

Education: He graduated from Marquette University.

Residency: He splits his time between New York and Florida.

Family: He is married to Michelle Wendt (since 2021) and was previously married to Denise Trotter.

Farley is known for a "positive" brand of stand-up comedy and for bringing a humorous perspective to his acting and filmmaking, often focusing on comedy, as seen in his roles in Black Sheep and The Waterboy.

Love Bites: A Valentine's Comedy Dinner & Show with Kevin Farley @Laugh It Up

Kevin Farley will be appearing at Laugh It Up Comedy Club for two shows on Friday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 6pm, showtime 7pm for both shows. Tickets are on sale now for Love Bites: A Valentine's Comedy Dinner & Show, Kevin Farley and Carmelo Bongiovi. The show includes a 5 star buffet dinner, champagne toast and dessert table. Get tickets and info here.

