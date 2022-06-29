July Is Coming to Dutchess County & So Is this Amazing Lobster

Can we talk about summer? When I think of summer I think about beach vacations with lots of fresh seafood dinners. The truth is, I haven’t been to the beach in years, and to be honest, that wouldn’t even be my first choice for a vacation. But I still have that vision. The one thing about it that does ring true is the part about fresh seafood. I love seafood, especially lobster.

There are some great restaurants in the Hudson Valley that have lobster on the menu, and if you can afford a lobster dinner in a fancy restaurant, that’s great. But what if you want to do it like they do in Maine? A delicious Maine lobster roll for a fair price without all of those extras that you pay for in a restaurant. That’s more my style. And you can have just that right here in the Hudson Valley.

Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to the Hudson Valley in July, and they’ve got a whole bunch of stops on their calendar, starting with this Sunday, July 3, at 2 Eliza Street in Beacon from 12PM - 8PM. You can catch them again at 2 Four Corners Blvd. in Hopewell Junction on Friday, July 8 from 12PM - 8PM, and on Saturday, July 9, Cousins Maine Lobster is back at King’s Court Brewing at 40 Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie from noon - 8PM. Can’t make any of those dates? They’ll have their delicious Maine lobster at Millbrook Vineyards and Winery on 26 Wing Road from 12PM - 7PM on July 16, and Tenmile Distillery on 78 Sinpatch Road in Wassaic on Sunday, July 17 from noon - 7PM.

We’re talking about amazing lobster rolls with drawn butter or chilled with mayo, lobster mac and cheese, lobster tacos, lobster bisque, and New England clam chowder. Yum! If you’ve never tried Cousins Maine Lobster, here are some great chances for you to get fresh Maine lobster without even leaving the Hudson Valley.

Are Drive-In Movies a Thing of the Past? Not in Dutchess County! Drive-In Movie Theaters in Dutchess County

7 'Gotta Get To' Hudson Valley Flea Markets 7 Great Hudson Valley Flea Markets