Julia Liu is a Mom, Volunteer, Sergeant and ‘Vet Who Rocks’

This month's Vet Who Rocks is passing down her passion for service to the next generation.

Julia Liu served for eight years in the US Air Force, rising all the way up to the rank of Sergeant. Liu was a Target Intelligence Specialist at Griffiss AFB, NY during Desert Storm. At the same time, her husband, Gregory, was deployed in combat as a B-52 navigator.

Julia Liu

After finishing her service in the military, Liu earned a Bachelor of Science degree and raised two sons in Dutchess County. The "Vet Who Rocks" winner says her youngest, Alex, is a competitive swimmer and studying to be a doctor at American University. Her other son, David, followed in his mom's footsteps and enlisted in the Air Force. He is currently stationed at RAF Mildenhall in England and works as a boom operator doing air refueling.

Julia Liu

Liu was nominated by her husband who says Julia's service doesn't end with her military accomplishments. The Air Force Vet has worked to better the lives of the disadvantaged and disenfranchised through her endeavors with such organizations as Catholic Charities, Hudson Valley LGBTQ Center, and Bard Prison Initiative. Liu says that serving her community is something that's an important part of her life.

Service is important and since I am no longer in the military, I want to maintain my service to my community... I feel It is important to be part of something bigger than you are and to work towards a common goal, values that were instilled in me during my career in the Air Force.

For her service both in and out of the military, we salute Julia as this month's Vet Who Rocks.

If there's a veteran in your life you'd like us to recognize for the WPDH Vets Who Rock program, you can nominate them right here. Each month, one veteran is selected to win a $500 gift card courtesy of Thompkins-Mahopac Bank, MHA of Dutchess County and Unity Ambulette.