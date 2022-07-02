Judas Priest Will Tear Up the MVP Arena in Albany on October 15th! Enter to Win Tickets

Prepare to go crazy as Judas Priest rocks it out at MVP Arena in Albany, NY on October 15th. The heavy metal band is celebrating 50 years by going on tour with Queensrÿche, so it's sure to be a wild night!

Forming in Birmingham England in 1969, Judas Priest have changes and redefined not only the rock genre, but the music industry as a whole. Some of their iconic songs include "Painkiller", "You've Got Another Thing Comin'", and "Breakin' the Law".

You won't want to miss this performance! Judas Priest will take over MVP Arena in Albany NY on October 15th! To enter simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!