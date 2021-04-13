FDA, CDC Suggest Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Temporarily Paused

There has been a "temporary halt" on the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

ABC News is reporting that both the FDA and CDC are calling for a pause on the single-dose vaccine over fears of blood clotting.

In a joint statement, the CDC and FDA explained that there were 6 cases in which those who received the J & J vaccine developed blood clots. They explain in the joint statement:

"[The] FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."

The type of clot that it is causing is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. When blood clots are treated, an "anticoagulant drug called heparin" is used. However, the FDA and CDC are reporting that "In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given."

While both organizations call these blood clots "extremely rare" they are taking an abundance of caution.

For those who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the FDA and CDC say if you experience the following symptoms up to 3 weeks after receiving the vaccine you should contact your health care provider:

Severe Headache

Abdominal Pain

Leg Pain

Shortness of Breath

There are over 45 locations around the Hudson Valley that offered, and still had doses in stock, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to VaccineFinder.org.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that if you have a Johnson and Johnson vaccination appointment on Tuesday (4/13/21) you will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and you do not need to cancel your appointment.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

KEEP READING: See states hit hardest by COVID-19’s impact on tourism