Need Job? Mammoth Hiring Event Set for Newburgh NY October 2022

Do you keep hearing about 'all these great jobs' that are paying more than ever before for workers? Whether you already have a job, or not, why not investigate what is going on in the current job market? Worst that can happen is you have to give notice at your current job and you get to brush up on your interview skills, right?

So who's hiring and how can you reach a large amount of potential employers, and get even rarer face time with them? How about going to a job fair? There is a big one taking place next month in Orange County New York.

Where is this job fair in Orange County NY? How can I get in on it?

The cool thing about this particular job fair, is that they are saying there are going to be at least 80 different employers there, who are looking to fill jobs now, not just take your application and then never talk to anyone.

When will this job fair be taking place in Orange County New York?

The job fair is open to everyone and will take place on Wednesday October 19, 2022 from 2 PM to 7 PM at the Newburgh Mall, located at 1401 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550. No, you do not need to live in Newburgh NY or even be a resident of Orange County NY to stop in and apply for these jobs. Best of luck to you on your job search.

