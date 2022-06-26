Is Newburgh Casino Opening Soon? Is This a Good Sign?

As we all come out of a two-year funk, a job change may be something that you are looking to do. Maybe COVID cost you your job and you've been looking for something new and exciting?

Whatever the reason is, if you're looking for a new job the folks at Resorts Word Hudson Valley have announced that they are getting ready to hold a career/job fair that could be the place you find the job you've been looking for.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Newburgh Casino

Last year Resorts World announced plans to open a new casino at the Newburgh Mall located on Route 300 in Orange County. At the time plans were for the casino to be opened sometime in early 2022, depending on weather and many other factors. From what we've heard, construction at the former "The Bon-Ton" store location is currently underway with Resorts World hoping to open sooner than later. Announcing a job fair has to be a good sign that they are close to opening soon.

Get our free mobile app

Job Fair

It will take place on Wednesday, June 29th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Orange Works Career Center located at 3 Washington Center 4th Floor in Newburgh, New York. If you are a fun, friendly, and outgoing person looking for a new career with benefits and great pay the job fair will offer job seekers the chance to apply for numerous positions that are available within the Resorts World family of locations including in Monticello and Newburgh New York.

Canva Canva loading...

Positions Available

Resorts World is hiring in just about every department including, attendants, clerks, security, mechanics, IT, and managers of many departments according to a Facebook post from the Newburgh Mall. Here is the full list of jobs they are looking to fill...

Newburgh Mall/Facebook Newburgh Mall/Facebook loading...

Once Resorts World announces its opening date we will update this article with all the details.

LEGOLAND Reveals Images of New Water Playground When LEGOLAND New York opens for its 2022 season, guests will get to experience a brand-new water playground and a few other surprises.