Joan Jett And Alanis Morissette Take Over Bethel Woods For July 5th Concert; Win Tickets

Two incredible women of rock are joining forces to bring the Hudson Valley a must-see summer concert. Alanis Morissette with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at Bethel Woods on July 5th as part of the 2024 Triple Moon Tour. Keep reading for a chance to win a pair of tickets to go.

Alanis Morrisette

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette’s 1995 debut, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. On December 5, 2019, JAGGED LITTLE PILL the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The show was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards and won 2 Tony Awards at the 2021 ceremony. In July of 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. In August of 2021, Alanis kicked off her sold out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. The tour became the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets.

Joan Jett

Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Joan Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide. The award-winning multiplatinum icon most recently released Mindsets in June 2023, a surprise EP of brand new music. Mindsets is Jett’s latest release since her critically acclaimed album Changeup, the first-ever all-acoustic album from the rocker.

Enter To Win

