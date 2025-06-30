Popular Actor Spotted in Poughkeepsie at Movie Filming

Actor Jeremy Sisto, best known for roles in the movie Clueless, HBO's Six Feet Under and NBC's Law & Order was spotted in Poughkeepsie as a movie scene was being filmed at local hardware store.

Another day, another celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. This past week filming was reportedly being done at longtime Poughkeepsie mainstay Davies Hardware on Main Street in Poughkeepsie where actor Jeremy Sisto was filming a scene.

Jeremy Merton Sisto (born October 6, 1974, in Grass Valley, California) is an American actor, producer, and writer. He gained wide recognition for playing the troubled artist Billy Chenowith in HBO’s Six Feet Under and later portrayed Detective Cyrus Lupo on Law & Order, George Altman on ABC’s Suburgatory, and currently plays the role of Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine on CBS’s FBI.

He first came to public attention at age 16 in Grand Canyon and later appeared in popular films including Clueless, Thirteen, Wrong Turn, Waitress, and lent his voice to Frozen II.

Production truck and crew could be seen setting up shop at Davies Hardware on Main Street in Poughkeepsoe Thursday afternoon, June 26, 2025. Photo credit: Mike Berretta

New Paul Rudd Movie Filming in Hudson Valley

Our source Mike Berretta (a Davies Hardware employee) tells us that Jeremy Sisto was at the hardware store Thursday as filming was taking place for a scene from a Paul Rudd movie called Rain Reign about an autistic girl who loses her dog. The film is based on a book by the same name.

Poughkeepsie resident Mike Drivas took to social posting posting about just missing the opportunity to mee Jeremy Sisto by about 2 minutes at the Valeo station on Main Street.

I was 2 minutes away from meeting him in Poughkeepsie. I made my usual stop at the VALERO Gas station on Main Street by Davies Hardware, and Adam, who works there, pulled his phone out and said Look who just left Good Actor, I remember seeing him for the first time in the movie Clueless. He's working on something in Poughkeepsie for a new role. PS Go into Valero and ask for Adam he'll show you the picture just tell him Mike sent you haha

