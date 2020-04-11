Jeffery Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton Hosting New AMC Show

This will definitely help pass the time in isolation.

I've always wanted a Housewives of The Hudson Valley show, but this is way better.

TVLine is reporting that our very own Dutchess County neighbors, and celebrity power couple, Jeffery Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton will host the new show Friday Night In With the Morgans on AMC.

The show, which will be filmed on their Mischief Farm, will premiere Friday, April 17th at 10pm. The Morgans will be talking to some of their friends from a safe distance through video chat. We'll see them catch up with Jensen and Danneel Ackles, Sarah Wayne Callies and Mark Duplass all from the comfort of their home in the Hudson Valley.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios told TVLine "it’s the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life. Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.”

We're looking forward to seeing the Morgans on our TV and shining the spotlight on our community. We know they'll represent us well.

Will you be watching Friday Night In With The Morgans? Who do you want to see stop by? Personally I'm hoping for a full OTH reunion. But hey, that's just me.



