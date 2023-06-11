Rhinebeck, NY Sweet Shop Top Contender For Best Candy Shop in the US

A Dutchess County candy store is quickly climbing the ranks in a national "best of" list.

Every year, USA Today will gather nominations and suggestions from their 10Best editor experts and "highlight the best of the best" in categories like destinations, food and drink, hotels, and things to do around the US.

This week the Best Candy Store category popped up on the 10Best site and one of our favorite Rhinebeck shops has made the cut. Samuel's Sweet Shop on East Market Street in Rhinebeck has cracked the top 10 on USA Today's 10Best Candy Store list.

As Hudson Valley natives, we're pretty well-versed on the history and popularity of Samuel's Sweet Shop. But the rest of the US needs an introduction so, USA Today wrote:

Not only does Samuel’s Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck sell a cornucopia of sugar-laden treats, there’s also a sweet backstory that comes along with it. This beloved neighborhood candy and coffee boutique is co-owned by actors Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, plus a few other longtime customers, who all stepped in to save the store from closing after the original owner passed suddenly in 2014. As far as the goodies go, expect to find tasty options ranging from classic candy and chocolates to baked goods.

They left out the fact that actress and author Hilarie Burton Morgan is also a helping hand with the sweet shop and even wrote about it in her New York Times Bestseller, The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm.

As of June 7th, Samuel's Sweet Shop is sitting pretty at the #7 spot. But we can get that up to #1 right? You have until the last week in June to get your vote in at 10Best.com.

Good Luck to our friends over at Samuel's Sweet Shop! We'll keep you updated once the final results roll in on Monday, June 26th.

