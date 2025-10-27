Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is coming to the Hudson Valley next month! We’re giving away a pair of tickets to see this unforgettable show celebrating 50 years of Physical Graffiti live at The Palace Theatre in Albany on Tuesday, November 19. Read below to find out how you can win!

Led Zeppelin’s legacy continues to resonate across generations. Formed in 1968, the band redefined rock music through their blend of blues, hard rock, and folk influences. With iconic albums like Led Zeppelin IV, Physical Graffiti, and Houses of the Holy, and anthems such as “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love,” and “Stairway to Heaven,” Led Zeppelin became one of the best-selling and most celebrated bands in music history. Their groundbreaking sound and electrifying performances set the standard for what a rock concert could be.

Jason Bonham, son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, has carried on that powerful legacy with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. The show combines faithful renditions of Zeppelin’s greatest hits with a deep emotional connection to the music’s origins. Jason’s passion and precision behind the drums have earned widespread acclaim, making this production a must-see for lifelong fans and new listeners alike.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and on the Palace Theatre official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!