OnlyFans Account Leads to Administrative Leave For Yonkers Principal
Yonkers Public Schools confirmed the decision following inappropriate posts on social media.
In a story published by Yonkers Voice News sourced from msn.com, an interim Principal from Montessori School 31 in Yonkers, NY has been placed on administrative leave following allegations that she posted inappropriate content on social media via an OnlyFans account.
What Is OnlyFans?
OnlyFans is a British subscription-based video on demand service and social media network. It acts as a video hosting service, allowing content creators to upload videos and garner subscribers to their content. As such, it is part of the creator economy. Subscribers pay creators in monthly installments, in one-time tips, or via pay-per-view. The company takes 20% of these fees.
OnlyFans is mainly used by pornographic creators, both amateur and professional, but it also has a market with other content creators—including chefs, fitness trainers, and musicians. As of May 2023, OnlyFans had 3 million registered creators and 220 million registered consumers
Yonkers School Takes Action Regarding Interim Principal's OnlyFans
