Connecticut’s Tax Free Week Begins, Gov. Lamont Reminds Residents to Shop Local

It's the one week everyone in Connecticut loves, and just in time for back to school. It's Connecticut Tax Free Week.

For the twenty first concecutive year the State of Connecticut will be offering consumers a tax holiday on most clothing and footwear items priced under $100. The exemption during Sales Tax Free Week applies to each eligible item costing under $100 regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

Get our free mobile app

According to Connecticut State Department Of Revenue Services, this year Tax Free Week is happening from Sunday August 15 through Saturday August 21.

In a recent press release from the state, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said that "having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season, while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line."

The Governor also encouraged people to shop local and support the locally owned retailers. By doing that, you not only get some fantastic deals, but you're helping out Connecticut's small business community.

So what will be taxed and what will not be taxed? Before you head out to shop and save, you should check out the list that includes a listing of individual items that are exempt or taxable. It can be found by visiting the Department of Revenue Services website at ct.gov/drs.

There are also many retailers throughout the state that will be offering additional clothing and footwear discounts during this year's Sales Tax Free Week that will result in even more savings for local shoppers.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America