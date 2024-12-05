While snow and rain fell across many parts of New York state early Thursday, skies will clear out as the day goes on. This could give residents in some areas a clear view of something big flying above in the skies Thursday evening and beyond.

Space.com says that NASA's International Space Station orbits Earth around sixteen times a day, traveling at over 17 thousand miles per hour. Astronomers say that while history's largest ever space station isn't bright enough to be seen by day, dawn and dusk provide the best chance for viewing.

While this won't be the first time by any means to see the space station. sightings can greatly vary depending on location, orbit, geography, or the amount of cloud cover the area has.

International Space Station Visible Above New York's Hudson Valley

Space.com says that the International Space Station will be seen again across New York's Hudson Valley Thursday evening, around 5:10 PM. The space station should be seen for around 6 minutes, with visibility and height slightly varying by location across the area, though not by much.

There will be several more chances as well in the coming days, according to NASA.

The space station, which is the length of a football field, is a collaboration between the United States, Canada, Russia Japan, and Europe. Wikipedia says that the station serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory in which scientific research is conducted in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics, and other fields.

