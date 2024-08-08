Isolated Tornados Forecast For Hudson Valley This Week

The Hudson Valley is being prepared for some wild weather this week, including the real risk of tornados.

While much of Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties are expected to mostly dodge the path of Tropical Storm Debby, forecasters are warning residents about an even bigger threat in the form of strong wind and tornadic activity.

With the movie Twisters still playing on the big screen, many are already on edge about the idea of being stuck in a tornado. While it's extremely unlikely for the Hudson Valley to experience one of those huge funnels from the movie, we have had a history of some violent and damaging tornados that have impacted our region.

In fact, Dutchess County is listed as the #3 county in all of New York for tornadic activity. You can scroll to the bottom of this page to see the tornado risk ranking of all counties

Tornado Activity Possible in the Hudson Valley This Week

According to The Weather Channel, there is a possibility of "isolated tornados" on Friday, August 9 during the daytime hours. The tornado forecast comes with the possibility of some very heavy rain and thunder throughout the Hudson Valley.

As of Thursday morning, no official weather warnings or watches have been issued for the Hudson Valley, but as the storm approaches it's possible that the National Weather Service may begin to send out alerts to specific communities with an increased chance of severe weather.

If you do find yourself facing a possible tornado, there is usually very little time to act. The CDC has a list of important things to keep in mind in the event you experience a tornado at home, work or while driving in your vehicle.