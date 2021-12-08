Is Poughkeepsie or Newburgh More Violent? Here Are The Numbers

The two major cities that make up the Mid Hudson Valley Region of New York are Poughkeepsie and Newburgh.

Both cities have their share of violent crime but lately, it seems to be surging. Which one is more dangerous? Let's take a look at the numbers and settle the debate once and for all. The results might be closer than you think.

Let's look at Poughkeepsie first.

What exactly are the odds of a crime being committed against you in Poughkeepsie? You can get a pretty good idea according to data.

According to crime tracking data from Neighborhood Scout, you would be accurate in believing that Poughkeepsie is not exactly the safest place to be. Poughkeepsie received low marks on the crime index.

Their data shows that you have a 1 in 155 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson, or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 121 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault, or rape committed against you. Poughkeepsie has a 94% higher crime rate than other cities close in size.

Now let's look at Newburgh.

Newburgh has a reputation for being violent. Is there truth to that reputation?

Just last month a horrifying video was released of teens involved in a shooting incident after school.

According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is significantly higher than the average across the country. They ranked Newburgh, New York as being the 36th most dangerous city in America for 2021. Newburgh ranked just one step below Compton, California.

They found that Newburgh has one of the most violent cities for its size. Their data shows that you have a 1 in 41 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you

According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a combined 1 in 28 chance of becoming a victim of either a property crime or violent crime while in Newburgh, New York.

The odds of violent crime in Poughkeepsie is 1 in 121 and the odds in Newburgh are 1 in 87. It's close but the data shows that Newburgh is more dangerous.