With Father's Day this Sunday, it makes you think, is New York the best state for working dads?

Fatherhood is a responsibility that changes over time. Today, two-thirds of family households depend on two incomes. Plus, the "contemporary dad" no longer fits into the standard of the married breadwinner and disciplinarian.

That’s especially true this year, as many fathers are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and get to spend more time face-to-face with their children and help teach them while schools are closed.

Regardless of the changing identity and priorities of the modern dad, fatherhood remains an undisputedly tough job, and a father’s ability to provide for his family is central to his role.

Wallethub compared the 50 states to determine the best and worst states for working dads. The states were compared across 23 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads. The data set ranges from the average length of the workday for males to child-care costs to share of men in good or better health.

New York was ranked as the 31st best state for working dads. Here's the breakdown for New York.

Life as a Working Dad in New York:

5 th – Male Life Expectancy

– Male Life Expectancy 39 th – % of Kids Younger than 18 with Dad Present Living in Poverty

– % of Kids Younger than 18 with Dad Present Living in Poverty 1 st – Unemployment Rate for Dads with Kids Younger than 18

– Unemployment Rate for Dads with Kids Younger than 18 18 th – Male Uninsured Rate

– Male Uninsured Rate 10 th – Avg. Length of Work Day (in Hours) for Males

– Avg. Length of Work Day (in Hours) for Males 25 th – % of Physically Active Men

– % of Physically Active Men 44 th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family* Income)

– Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family* Income) 1st – Day-Care Quality

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: