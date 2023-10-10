Several Cities in New York State Named Among the Country’s Safest

Safety is a big factor on many New Yorkers' minds. If you watch the nightly news, it appears sometimes that crime and random attacks are on the rise in places like New York City and surrounding suburbs.

But public safety is weighed in many different ways. While crime is a big one, other factors like public health, natural disasters, and traffic accidents are also a big deal. According to a new study, some areas in New York may not be as bad as some may have thought when it comes to safety.

The Rankings

In order to determine the safest cities in which to live, the website WalletHub compared 182 cities (plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state), across three key dimensions: 1) home & community safety, 2) natural-disaster risk, and 3) financial safety.

How Safe is New York?

According to WalletHub, Nashua, New Hampshire was the safest city in the U.S. but what may come as a surprise to some, Yonkers was named the 8th safest city in America, according to the latest data.

The reason was that Yonkers ranked high in home and community safety dues to the large presence of law enforcement. Yonkers has ranked high on previous studies such as this one.

According to WalletHub, Rochester was 62nd, New York City 137th, and Buffalo 138th. Saint Louis, Missouri came in last of the cities ranked at 182nd.

