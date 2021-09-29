Is It Stealing If You Eat Apples While You’re Picking Them?

If you are planning to go apple picking this year, this might be good to know.

One of the most popular things to do in the Hudson Valley this time of year is to head out with the family and go apple picking. If you don't know, we have a ton of great apple orchards in the area, that offer so much more than apples but for the sake of this article, let's focus on apple picking.

Here's the dilemma, last weekend my son Jackson went apple picking with his mom and her family and while they were picking apples, he got into a argument with one of his older cousins about eating apples.

He told me that while they were waking around the orchard picking out apples he grabbed one off a tree and started to eat it,(something we've done many, many times before) and his cousin yelled at him and said that he was stealing because they haven't paid for the apples yet. Understand that my son is super sensitive about following the rules, so when his cousin said it, he got super upset about it.

I explained to him that as far as I know most apple orchards add the cost of apples that people eat while picking into the price of the bags that everyone buys. I'm not sure if that's true or not but I wanted to tell him something so that's what I went with...LOL! I told him they call it the "pick & eat" tax!

Is it stealing if you eat the apples while you're out picking them? Jess told us that one of her friends and her family went apple picking a while ago and their 3 year-old son started eating an apple while walking around and the owner of the orchard come over to them and asked them to leave because they were stealing!

What do you guys think? When you go apple picking is OK to eat while you pick? Call or text us through the Wolf app.

