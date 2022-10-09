Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!

If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.

Southern Cooking Heads to The Northeast

In April of 2022, Bojangles announced they were expanding their brand to the northeast, sharing that there would be 10 new locations around New York and New Jersey. However, at the time, the locations were not made public.

While researching if an Ulta was going to be built in the new Hudson Heritage Plaza in Poughkeepsie across from Marist College, I stumbled upon what I think could be game-changing news.

Is Bojangles Coming to Hudson Heritage Plaza?

Sadly, I haven't seen any plans for an Ulta, BUT I did see a little icon for a Bojangles. Take a look at the blueprint below from Charter Realty:

That screenshot was taken on October 4th, 2022. However, after revisiting the site on October 6th, 2022 it looks like the space is now listed as available:

It's a Bojangles mystery!

We've reached out to Bojangle's corporate offices to get confirmation and hopefully a possible opening date. In the meantime, we'll be quietly daydreaming about those buttery biscuits, spicy Cajun chicken, dirty rice, and those Bo-Berry Biscuits.

While we wait for confirmation and if you're craving fried chicken, Popeye's Louisianna Chicken is breaking ground on its latest location in Wappingers Falls which was 2 years in the making.

What fast-food chain would you like to finally see in the Hudson Valley?

