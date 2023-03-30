Hudson Valley Lawmakers Push to Make 9/11 a Federal Holiday

Could September 11 become a holiday in New York? A new bill introduced by a Representative from the Hudson Valley would make the day the 12th federal holiday. The bill currently has bipartisan support, and in the words of one local lawmaker, would "help honor, remember and commemorate all those who have lost their lives as a result of September 11th."

Patriot Day

As of December 18, 2001, the day was designated as Patriot Day by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress. Some before had also referred to the day as National Day of Remembrance and the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance, according to Britannica.

While some in the past have pushed to make the day a federal holiday, others argued there were already too many holidays. Other arguments against range from the cost to taxpayers, to not wanting to detract from September 11 remembrances that occur at workplaces of federal employees,

Lawmakers Push For Federal Holiday

The Citizen is reporting that U.S. Representative Mike Lawler, from Pearl River, has proposed legislation that would designate September 11 as a federal holiday.

More Hudson Valley Support

The bill has been cosponsored by another Hudson Valley political name, Representative Pat Ryan form Kingston. Ryan said he was in his second year at West Point the day of the terrorist attacks.

Ryan also added, "This legislation ensures the firefighters, (police officers), paramedics and everyday citizens, many from the Hudson Valley, who died serving this country that early September morning or whose health was impacted in the recovery will always be remembered."

There is also more bipartisan support from U.S. Representative Anthony D'Esposito of Island Park, NY, and Congressman David Trone of Maryland who are also cosponsoring.

The last federal holiday to be recognized was June 17, 2021, when Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.