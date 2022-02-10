Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Visits Rhinebeck

I can’t believe we missed it, but a major star stopped by Rhinebeck last week, and I mean major. For fans of rock and roll, this is pretty big. Who is this major star and why was he in Rhinebeck?

The star is none other than heavy metal icon Bruce Dickinson, the main force behind the band Iron maiden. Even people who are not fans of heavy metal know who Bruce Dickinson is. And certainly the whole world has heard of Iron Maiden. So why was Bruce Dickinson in Rhinebeck? He was visiting the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, which is technically in Red Hook.

Apparently, Bruce is a pilot and an avid fan of flying and old planes. Bruce flies his Triplane with The Great War Display Team in the UK and has thousands of Captain’s hours in the Boeing 737, 747 and 757, including Iron maiden’s tour aircraft Ed Force One. Talk about a man with many talents.

How did Bruce end up at the Aerodrome? It seems a volunteer from the Aerodrome was attending an Iron Maiden show, and knowing what an avid flier Bruce is, the fan got a message about the Aerodrome backstage, and before you know it, he was contacted and a visit was set up. How cool is that?

While Bruce was at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome he got to meet and chat with some of the experts there and he also personally signed a bunch of Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome posters. As the Aerodrome pointed out, you never know when one of those posters might show up in an Aerodrome fundraiser. Check out these cool pictures of Bruce Dickinson at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.

Thanks to Stew Sommerville and all the folks at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome for sharing this great story and photos. The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome opens on May 1 through Oct. 31 with shows every Saturday and Sunday from June 18 - Oct.16. Open Cockpit Biplane Rides before and after the shows and May 1 through Oct. 31 by reservation.

