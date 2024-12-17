Investigation Results of Wappingers Trooper Accident Released

A New York State Trooper stationed in Wappingers Falls has been under investigation after striking a pedestrian with his car.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation announced that an unnamed state trooper was the subject of an investigation into the death of Luis Morocho. The off-duty officer, now identified as Liam Hayes struck and killed Morocho with his personal vehicle on the evening of August 8, 2023.

Eyewitness accounts, security camera footage and evidence from the scene were released to the public this week. Video taken from the Dunkin' parking lot on the corner of Route 9 and New Hackensack Road shows the moment of impact when Hayes' vehicle struck Morocho.

According to the New York State Office of Special Investigation, there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hayes committed a crime. As a result, criminal charges will not be brought against the State Trooper.

Investigation Pieces Together Moments Before Wappingers Pedestrian's Death

The report reveals that Hayes was driving his personal vehicle in the center northbound lane of Route 9 approaching the intersection with New Hackensack Road just after 9pm on August 8, 2023. At the same time, Morocho was walking across Route 9 against the crosswalk signal. After pausing at the traffic median, Morocho can be seen on video sprinting across the other side of Route 9, directly in front of the path of Hayes' vehicle.

According to the investigation, Hayes attempted to break and swerve his vehicle to the right but was unsuccessful in avoiding Morocho. An autopsy revealed that Morocho had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.298, which is over three-and-a-half times the legal limit for driving.

Because Hayes attempted to brake his vehicle and there is no evidence he was speeding, authorities will not be pursuing criminal charges against the New York State Trooper.

