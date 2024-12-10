Letitia James Opens Investigation Into Wappingers Falls Trooper

A State Trooper out of Wappingers Falls is under investigation by State Attorney General Letitia James.

James has announced that an unnamed member of the New York State Police is being investigated for his involvement in the death of a Hudson Valley man.

On August 8, 2023, the off-duty officer was driving his own vehicle when he struck and killed Luis Morocho. The incident occurred in the evening hours in front of the Rite-aid at the corner of New Hackensack Road and Route 9. The officer was traveling North on Route 9 when Morocho was struck.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

At the time, the road was shut down to allow first responders to attend to Morocho who was rushed to the hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries. At the time, little information about the incident was released to the public.

We were unable to find any press releases or details about the incident originating from any police department, which is usually common in incidents that result in the death of a pedestrian. We were also unable to uncover an obituary for Morocho.

Police departments have been criticized in the past for keeping incidents involving one of their own quiet while quickly identifiying victims and drivers in other accidents.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Investigation Into Wappingers Falls Death

James announced the investigation last week, stating that an inquiry into the fatal crash is mandated under New York State Law. The Office of Special Investigations must open a case for any incident where a police officer, peace officer or corrections officer causes the death of someone else.

The fact that the officer was off-duty and operating his private vehicle has no bearing on whether a full investigation is launched.

Businesses the Hudson Valley Has Welcomed in 2024 Check out some of the great new eateries and watering holes that have come to the Hudson Valley in 2024 so far! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers