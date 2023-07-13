Investigation Launched Into Accident With Hudson Valley Officer

Authorities want to know what exactly happened and who is to blame after a rookie cop was involved in a tragic accident with a tractor-trailer.

On Wednesday we learned that Officer Jordan Tetreault was upgraded from critical to stable condition. It was a bit of much-needed good news after 24 hours of concern at the Town of Warwick Police Department.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, July 11 just before 10 pm. Officer Tetreault had been a part-time police officer for the Town of Warwick since 2021 but was recently promoted to full-time just two weeks ago. According to State Police, Tetreault was traveling southwest on Route 94 in her police vehicle when she was struck by a tractor-trailer that was traveling northwest on Warwick Turnpike.

The truck, driven by 50-year-old Mouhamadou Diallo of Brooklyn, continued through the intersection after the collision, hitting a telephone pole. Officer Tetreault's 2019 Ford Explorer was stuck on the driver's side and had to be extracted from the vehicle. Photos provided by the Town of Warwick Police Department show the vehicle completely torn apart.

Officer Tetreault was transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center where she was treated for full-body injuries. Diallo, the driver of the truck, sustained minor injuries and was treated locally at Garnet Medical Center.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, but images of the intersection show that Warwick Turnpike, where the tractor-trailer was traveling from, has a stop sign.

Route 94, where Officer Tetreault' was traveling through the intersection does not have a stop sign and a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

The New York State Police in Monroe is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or either of the vehicles prior to the crash to please contact the State Police at the Monroe Barracks at 845-782-8311 and reference SJS number 11512603.

