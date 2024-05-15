It's a dark time for restaurant chains in New York's Hudson Valley and it appears that it's only going to get worse in 2024.

This week, Red Lobster announced it was closing dozens of locations across the country, including ten in New York State. It's just the latest in a long list of restaurants that have closed. Over the years we've seen the shuttering of Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral, Boston Market, Carl's Jr., Sonic and dozens of other chains that have pulled out of the area never to return. Financial experts seem to think it's only a matter of time before more national restaurant brands decide to close down their locations in the Hudson Valley.

While we don't know for sure which one will be next, there are some signs.

Middletown New York Jack George loading...

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

In 2018 the restaurant chain shut down its Middletown location but still operates its locations in Newburgh and Wappingers Falls. You don't hear much about Perkins these days outside of financial troubles. The restaurant chain merged with Marie Caleender's in 2006 and within just a few years was forced to close a number of restaurants across the country. Since then, the company has filed two bankruptcies.

Navigating COVID and a string of mysterious fires at dozens of Perkins restaurants didn't help the struggling chain, which was eventually sold off to Huddle House. The brand's lack of innovation and zero advertising budget have kept it out of mind for many diners who barely notice the restaurant even exists.

The company has been kept afloat by utilizing its empty restaurants as ghost kitchens, preparing foods for other brands to be delivered by services like Doordash. Many financial experts believe that Perkins' business model isn't sustainable and expect more locations to close down by the end of the year.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Red Robin

In the early 2000s Red Robin was one of the fastest-growing chains in America. Expanding too fast and overestimating the staying power of the brand led to financial issues over the next decade. By 2019 the company was forced to close almost 20 locations across the country and another 10 were permanently shuttered after the pandemic.

The company has been working hard at reviving its image by tweaking its menu, shaking up management and making changes to physical restaurants. It's unclear just how successful these changes will be, but the company seems to be confident that it has turned the corner and only has bright days ahead.

There are currently 14 Red Robin locations in New York, including one in Poughkeepsie.

Poughkeepsie New York Google Maps loading...

Chuck E. Cheese

After filing for bankruptcy four years ago, Chuck E. Cheese has attempted to change its image from a bacteria-filled ball pit with tasteless pizza to a fun, family destination. The chain has been eliminating its iconic animatronic figures and transforming play areas into video game arcades.

Despite the efforts, the company has closed several stores across the country over the past few months as it is reportedly looking for a buyer. There are 20 New York locations, including one at the South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie that was recently renovated. A rumored bailout from Dave & Busters hasn't happened but even if it does, there are probably more location closings to come.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Applebee's

Over the past few years, the Hudson Valley has seen Applebee's locations close in Wappingers Falls, Woodbury and most recently Hudson, New York. After closing 46 restaurants in 2023 the chain has announced that it will be shuttering another 35 locations across the country by the end of 2024.

Applebee's still has five Hudson Valley, New York restaurants in Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Brewster, Newburgh and Kingston but it's unclear if any of them will be on the chopping block as the company continues to shed underperforming locations.

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers