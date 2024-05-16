Protect Yourself With This Amazing Gas Station Find

I recently discovered a pleasant surprise at a gas pump here in the Hudson Valley.

I recently stopped for gas at a gas station on rt 9 in Poughkeepsie that I have been to before on several occasions, and discovered something I had never seen before. Even more puzzling was the fact that I was told that what I had seen had been there for a few years.

During the COVID pandemic, it was definitely an interesting time. Masking up, putting on gloves, many people were cautious doing everyday things. If there's one thing I learned during the pandemic, its that being isolated from others isn't entirely a bad thing. In fact, I kinda enjoyed the 6 foot rule, I mean, personal space is personal space. Nobody likes someone up in your grill and when it comes to gloves, to be honest, who wants to be touching things that have been handled by numerous others. We don't know where those hands have been! LOL Seriously.

A recent discovery at the gas pump I would describe as a game changer. I mean, how many times have you pumped gas and thought to yourself, could you imagine all the germs that are on this nozzle that I'm now touching? That's where the Gas mitt comes into play. That's right...this gas station has something called Gas mitts at the pump. Who knew? Certainly not me.

Gas Mitt: No Germs, No Smell, No Mess

I was so surprised to see the Gas mitt dispenser at the gas station. I had never seen them before. I was so intrigued, that I asked an employee at the gas station about them, and you can imagine the surprised look on my face when he told me that they had been showing up at gas stations ever since the pandemic. Really? Here we are in May 2024, over 4 years since the start of the pandemic in the U.S., and these things have been around all this time? How am I just finding out about these now? Guess I've been living under a rock. How bout you? Have you known about these Gas mitts?

Needless to say, we gave the Gas mitt a try, taking full advantage of avoiding germs at the gas pump. I have now come to the conclusion that I will likely be visiting this gas station more regularly. Total game changer!

