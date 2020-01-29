Injured Hawk Captured in Poughkeepsie
On January 20, while on patrol in Orange County, ECOs Heather Carl and William Chomicki received a report of an injured hawk in the city of Poughkeepsie.
When the ECOs arrived, the red-tailed hawk was perched on a low branch with what appeared to be a broken wing.
The hawk was quickly captured without incident, transported to New Paltz Hospital for observation, and later picked up by a wildlife rehabilitator for treatment.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie