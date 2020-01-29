Injured Hawk Captured in Poughkeepsie

On January 20, while on patrol in Orange County, ECOs Heather Carl and William Chomicki received a report of an injured hawk in the city of Poughkeepsie.

When the ECOs arrived, the red-tailed hawk was perched on a low branch with what appeared to be a broken wing.

The hawk was quickly captured without incident, transported to New Paltz Hospital for observation, and later picked up by a wildlife rehabilitator for treatment.

