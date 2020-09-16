Injured Great Egret Tangled in Fishing Line Rescued in HV

The great egret was suffering from a broken leg, and tangled in a fishing line before being rescued.

On August 24, Environmental Conservation Officers received a report of an injured great egret on Ooms Pond in the Town of Chatham. Reportedly, the egret had a severely broken leg tangled in some fishing line that had been discarded.

Working with concerned citizens, the officer came up with a plan that involved him taking a boat out to rescue the injured bird. Following several attempts, the officer able to get a hold of the bird without injuring himself and returned to shore.

The Great Egret was turned over to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center where staff placed a brace on the bird's leg to stabilize the fracture.

The egret will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild at a later date.