Indiana Man Waiting for Stimulus Payment Finds $8.2M in His Bank Account

We are all awaiting the federal stimulus to hit our banking accounts. One Indiana man got way more in his account than expected.

According to a report by WGN, Charles Calvin is a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, Indiana and received his stimulus check on Friday. However, when he went to withdraw some cash from his banking account at the ATM, he found more than just the $1,700 he was supposed to receive.

When he looked at his account balance, he found $8.2 million. If it were me, I would have been looking around to see if Ashton Kutcher was going to pop out of a bush to tell me that I just got Punk'd!

Charles couldn't believe what he saw, so he checked the balance again. Sure enough, it said there was $8.2 million in his account.

At that moment, you have an ethical decision to make. Do you take the money, no questions asked? Or do you tell the bank that something fishy is going on with your account?

Charles chose the latter. He contacted the bank on Monday morning to see why there was so much money in his account. His bank said that they didn't see the $8.2 million in his checking account. However, they did note that his $1,700 stimulus payment was deposited.

So how in the world did this happen? No one is really sure. Could it have been an error from the bank? Maybe the federal government messed up? Who knows. WGN reports that Charles was just happy that he ended up with the amount that he was originally entitled to. However, he did say:

“It kind of sucks,” he said. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you're poor you don't have anywhere else to go but up.”

Way to look on the bright side, Charles. At least you can say that at one point in time, you were a millionaire.

Check out his story below: